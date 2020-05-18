UrduPoint.com
Pogba's Big Brother Florentin Joining Ligue 2 Sochaux

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:02 PM

Paul Pogba's older brother Florentin Pogba has joined Sochaux in the French second division, the club said on Monday

Florentin was born in Conakry but played for France at youth level before going on to become a Guinean international.

The 29-year old defender has agreed a three-year deal and will take a medical, the club added.

Florentin was born in Conakry but played for France at youth level before going on to become a Guinean international.

He began his career at Celta Vigo in Spain and has had stints at Sedan and Saint-Etienne in France as well as Genclerbirligi in Turkey. He has been a free agent since MLS outfit Atlanta United released him late last year.

Sochaux were 14th in Ligue 2 when competition was halted in mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic.

