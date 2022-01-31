Poland appoint ex-Legia manager before World Cup play-off

Poland will be coached by former Legia Warsaw manager Czeslaw Michniewicz, the head of the country's football federation (PZPN) said on Monday, following the hasty departure of Paulo Sousa

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Poland will be coached by former Legia Warsaw manager Czeslaw Michniewicz, the head of the country's football federation (PZPN) said on Monday, following the hasty departure of Paulo Sousa.

"I have made the decision to appoint Czeslaw Michniewicz as Poland's national team manager," PZPN chief Cezary Kulesza said on Twitter.

Kulesza said the contract was until the end of 2022 with an option to extend.

Sousa, a former Portuguese international and Bordeaux coach, quit last month after less than a year in the job to become the coach of Brazilian giants Flamengo.

Sousa guided Poland to six wins, five draws and four defeats in 15 matches as they finished second behind England in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group. They face Russia in a play-off on March 24.