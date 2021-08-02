UrduPoint.com

Poland Grants Humanitarian Visa To Belarus Olympic Athlete

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:12 PM

Poland grants humanitarian visa to Belarus Olympic athlete

Poland has granted a humanitarian visa to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete who claimed her team tried to force her to leave Japan, Poland's deputy foreign minister said Monda

Warsaw (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Poland has granted a humanitarian visa to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete who claimed her team tried to force her to leave Japan, Poland's deputy foreign minister said Monday.

Tsimanouskaya "is already in direct contact with Polish diplomats in Tokyo. She has received a humanitarian visa.

Poland will do whatever is necessary to help her to continue her sporting career," Marcin Przydacz wrote on Twitter.

Przydacz said Tsimanouskaya had turned to Poland for help out of her "very difficult" situation and was "safe on the grounds of our embassy" in Tokyo, news channel TVN24 reported.

"Poland offers support to Belarusian citizens who for political reasons either want to leave Belarusian territory or do not want to return to Belarus," he said.

Foreign ministry officials were quoted by Polish media saying they expected the athlete to travel to Poland this week.

Related Topics

Twitter Tokyo Belarus Poland Japan Visa Olympics Media

Recent Stories

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

14 minutes ago
 Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

14 minutes ago
 Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat Mar ..

Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

19 minutes ago
 Weightlifter Hubbard becomes first trans woman at ..

Weightlifter Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

2 minutes ago
 Mobile van COVID-19 vaccination center inaugurated ..

Mobile van COVID-19 vaccination center inaugurated

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.