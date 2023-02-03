Poland Says Up to 40 Countries Want Russian Athletes Banned From 2024 Olympics

Up to 40 countries will demand that the International Olympic Committee bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Polish sports minister said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Up to 40 countries will demand that the International Olympic Committee bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Polish sports minister said.

"Of course, it is a tough position to oppose the participation of Russian and Belarusian representatives in the Olympic Games," Kamil Bortniczuk told Polish news agency PAP.

Poland and several other EU member states as well as Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom will make their position known at the IOC's meeting on February 10. He said this gives the Olympic Committee time to "reflect."

The IOC's executive committee announced last week that it may allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris under a neutral flag. Ukraine condemned the committee's position and threatened to boycott the games.