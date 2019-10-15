UrduPoint.com
Poland Secure Silver Medal At FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

There was no surprise in the last day of FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup in Japan, as Poland beat Iran in straight sets 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-16) to take silver on Tuesday

WARSAW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :There was no surprise in the last day of FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup in Japan, as Poland beat Iran in straight sets 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-16) to take silver on Tuesday.

Wilfredo Leon scored game-high 17 points, while Maciej Muzaj added 15. For Iran, Porya Yali scored the most with 14 points. The favorite noted a solid start and then they kept the high pace.

Poland took the second place with 28 points. Vital Heynen's side won 9 games, losing just two matches.

"The fans can be really happy, because this was a really good game.

This is what happens when two very motivated teams play against each other, we could see that today. We are very happy we are second at the World Cup, this is a really good result," Polish captain Michal Kubiak was quoted as saying by the official site of the competition.

