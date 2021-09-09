UrduPoint.com

Poland Strike Late To End England's Perfect Record

Zeeshan Mehtab 27 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:40 AM

Poland strike late to end England's perfect record

Warsaw, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :England's 100 percent record in World Cup qualifying was ended in dramatic fashion by Sebastian Szymanski's stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Poland in Warsaw on Wednesday.

A game short on goalmouth action looked to be meandering towards a stalemate until Harry Kane's long-range strike 18 minutes from time deceived Wojciech Szczesny.

But Szymanski rescued a point that could be vital to the Poles' chances of sealing second place in Group I of European qualifying by crashing home a header from Robert Lewandowski's cross.

England are now four points clear of second-placed Albania and five ahead of Poland.

But with clashes against Andorra and San Marino still to come in their remaining four games, qualification for Qatar should remain little more than a formality for Gareth Southgate's men.

The Euro 2020 finalists bounced back impressively from the disappointment of losing their first major tournament final for 55 years to Italy with comprehensive 4-0 thrashings of Hungary and Andorra earlier in the week.

But the visitors were made to work far harder against a side expected to be their closest challengers in the group.

Kane was uncharacteristically wasteful with England's one big chance in the first half as his tame header from Raheem Sterling's cross was easily blocked.

Poland were without their own talisman Lewandowski when losing 2-1 at Wembley when the sides last met in March.

Jordan Pickford had to be quick off his line to deny the Bayern Munich striker as half-time approached and then comfortably smothered a long-range effort from Lewandowski after the break.

That was what Szczesny failed to do moments later as Kane took aim from 30 yards and scored his 41st international goal as the swerve beat the Juventus 'keeper.

An even more calamitous goalkeeping mistake nearly cost England 10 minutes from as Pickford's clearance was charged down by Karol Swiderski, but the Everton stopper was grateful to a kind bounce which allowed him to collect the ball before it crossed the line.

Pickford was helpless in the 92nd minute, though, as Jakub Moder turned Kyle Walker to open up the England defence and the ball eventually broke for Lewandowski to pick out Szymanski at the far post for a bullet header.

Related Topics

World Qatar Andorra Tame Warsaw San Marino Albania Italy Poland Hungary Euro March 2020 Post From Bayern Juventus (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

26 minutes ago
 Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

7 hours ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

9 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

8 hours ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.