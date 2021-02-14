UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Team To Climb Laila Peak

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Poland team to climb Laila Peak

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A four-member expedition team from Poland arrived in Pakistan to climb 6096 meters high, Laila Peak, a mountain in Hushe Valley near Gondogoro Glacier in the Karakoram range. Located in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, the team members include Janusz Golab, Marco Schwidergall, and Bartek Ziemski was led by Jerzy Natkanski, a veteran of winter expeditions to Nanga Parbat (1997-98), Makalu (2000-2001), and K2 (2002-2003), said a press release issued here.

He has summited Gasherbrum II and Broad Peak and led expeditions to Manaslu (2012), Dhaulagiri (2013), Broad Peak middle (2014), K2 (2016 and 2017), Gasherbrum VI (2019), and Mitre Peak in the winter of 2020.

Team member, renowned mountaineer Janusz Golab, bagged the first winter climb of Gasherbrum I with Adam Bielecki in 2012 and summited K2 in 2014.

Jerzy leader of the Laila Peak winter expedition said, "We are thankful to the government of Pakistan for opening tourism for foreigners and easing the visa policy".

Karrar Haidri Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said the foreign team had been given a briefing about the peak, it would be the second winter ascent of Laila Peak after Alex Txikon's in 2013 and the first by Polish climbers.

He said, "This is a good sign for our tourism industry as more and more foreign teams are showing keen interest to visit Pakistan even in the current situation due to its beautiful landscape and high mountain."

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Alpine Poland Visa 2017 2016 2019 2020 From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

1 hour ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

1 hour ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

2 hours ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.