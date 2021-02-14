Poland team to climb Laila Peak

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A four-member expedition team from Poland arrived in Pakistan to climb 6096 meters high, Laila Peak, a mountain in Hushe Valley near Gondogoro Glacier in the Karakoram range. Located in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, the team members include Janusz Golab, Marco Schwidergall, and Bartek Ziemski was led by Jerzy Natkanski, a veteran of winter expeditions to Nanga Parbat (1997-98), Makalu (2000-2001), and K2 (2002-2003), said a press release issued here.

He has summited Gasherbrum II and Broad Peak and led expeditions to Manaslu (2012), Dhaulagiri (2013), Broad Peak middle (2014), K2 (2016 and 2017), Gasherbrum VI (2019), and Mitre Peak in the winter of 2020.

Team member, renowned mountaineer Janusz Golab, bagged the first winter climb of Gasherbrum I with Adam Bielecki in 2012 and summited K2 in 2014.

Jerzy leader of the Laila Peak winter expedition said, "We are thankful to the government of Pakistan for opening tourism for foreigners and easing the visa policy".

Karrar Haidri Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said the foreign team had been given a briefing about the peak, it would be the second winter ascent of Laila Peak after Alex Txikon's in 2013 and the first by Polish climbers.

He said, "This is a good sign for our tourism industry as more and more foreign teams are showing keen interest to visit Pakistan even in the current situation due to its beautiful landscape and high mountain."