Poland's Klich Tests Positive For Covid-19

Wed 24th March 2021

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Leeds' Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich has contracted coronavirus, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday, on the eve of a World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

"Mateusz Klich has tested positive," PZPN spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said on Twitter.

"The player feels well and shows no symptoms of the disease, but his trip to Budapest is ruled out," he said.

Thursday's match will be the first for Poland's new coach Paulo Sousa.

They will host Andorra in Warsaw on Sunday before playing England at Wembley on March 31.

Klich has had a strong season in the Premier League scoring three goals so far.

