MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Wojciech Nowicki of Poland won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, claiming top spot with a throw of 82.52 meters.

Norway's Eivind Henriksen of Norway took silver with a throw of 81.58 meters.

Nowicki's compatriot Pawel Fajdek took bronze, recording a throw of 81.53 meters.