UrduPoint.com

Poland's Szczesny Backs Lewandowski To Fire At World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 21, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Poland's Szczesny backs Lewandowski to fire at World Cup

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny believes Robert Lewandowski will break his World Cup duck in Qatar as his country aims to reach the knockout phase for the first time since 1986

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny believes Robert Lewandowski will break his World Cup duck in Qatar as his country aims to reach the knockout phase for the first time since 1986.

Lewandowski is Poland's record scorer with 76 goals in 134 games but the Barcelona star failed to find the net four years ago in Russia as the Poles exited in the group stage.

The 34-year-old has struck 25 times across the last two World Cup qualifying campaigns but has yet to open his account at the finals.

"I think it's definitely important for him (to score)," Szczesny told reporters Monday on the eve of Poland's opening game against Mexico.

"He's very motivated before the World Cup. No one doubts that Robert is one of the best players in the world right now." After eight record-breaking seasons at Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has been just as prolific in his first season with Barcelona -- hitting 18 goals in 19 appearances.

"He would definitely like to see his ambitions come true, not only at club level but for his national team. This is a very important tournament.

"I do believe we'll add Robert Lewandowski to the great Names of Polish football with what he does in Qatar." Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is at his fifth World Cup and will be tasked with stopping not only Lewandowski but also Lionel Messi and a fancied Argentina in Group C.

He underlined the importance of a good start for Mexico, who have fallen at the last 16 at the past seven World Cups.

"No opponent will be easy, we're not thinking about Argentina or Saudi Arabia. We know it's a short tournament and starting with three points is essential," said the 37-year-old Ochoa.

"We know what we're going up against (in Lewandowski). We need to focus on not giving him any chances. He has the ability to turn the game on its head.

"It will be a big challenge to face a player like him. We'll also make sure they have concerns about our very dangerous players, and I'm sure we'll hurt them when we attack them." Poland have failed to get past the group phase in their past three World Cup appearances, the last of which saw Szczesny punished for a mistake in the first match against Senegal.

The Juventus goalkeeper has suffered a series of mishaps at past major tournaments, including being sent off in the Euro 2012 opener when Poland were co-hosts.

Szczesny played no further part at Euro 2016 after an injury in the first group game. He also conceded an own goal as Poland kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign with a loss to Slovakia.

"I think each tournament has its own history," said the 32-year-old Szczesny, who confirmed this will be his last World Cup.

"I'm not thinking about tomorrow's game going back to the previous tournaments. I'm very enthusiastic and looking forward to the first game."

Related Topics

Football Attack World Russia Qatar Barcelona Argentina Poland Saudi Arabia Slovakia Senegal Mexico Euro 2016 2020 Best Bayern Juventus

Recent Stories

PM, FM condole loss of precious lives in Indonesia ..

PM, FM condole loss of precious lives in Indonesia earthquake

3 minutes ago
 117 MBBS doctors to receive degree in Gomal Medica ..

117 MBBS doctors to receive degree in Gomal Medical College's 4th convocation

4 minutes ago
 Federal Shariat Court dispose of Shariat petition

Federal Shariat Court dispose of Shariat petition

4 minutes ago
 WWF, BZU launch water conversation project

WWF, BZU launch water conversation project

4 minutes ago
 Residents of Shaik ul Bandi village stage protest ..

Residents of Shaik ul Bandi village stage protest against Public Health departme ..

6 minutes ago
 South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal Rules Ex-Pr ..

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal Rules Ex-President Zuma Must Return to Pr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.