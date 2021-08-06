UrduPoint.com

Poland's Tomala Wins Men's 50km Walk Olympic Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Sapporo, Japan, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Poland's Dawid Tomala won the men's Olympic 50 kilometres race walk on Friday, defying the punishing morning heat in Sapporo to storm to victory in just his third race over the distance.

The 31-year-old timed 3hr 50min 08sec, with Germany's Jonathan Hilbert finishing second, 36 seconds adrift.

Canada's Evan Dunfee matched his bronze at the 2019 world championships in Doha, crossing the line in 3:50:59.

Temperatures hit 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) as the athletes entered the final hour and continued to climb.

