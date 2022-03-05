DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) ::The Police Armored Vehicle (PAV) put on display during DeraJat off Road Jeep Rally-2022 Festival attracted more visitors from across the country.

The colorful competitions of the second DeraJat Festival off Road Jeep Rally-2022 held in Dera Ismail Khan. Renowned racers are taking part in the Festival with the personal interest of District Police Chief Capt (retd) Najam Al Hasnain Liaqat.

The PAV was painted in a special color and brought to the race track with the aim of paying tribute to the sacrifices and martyrs of Dera Police who fought on the front line in the war on terror.

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, District Police Chief Capt (retd) Najam Al Hasnain Liaqat, Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah Awan and other police and district administration officials were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that peace was established in Dera after the sacrifices of Dera police who fought on the front line in the war against terrorism.

District Police Chief Capt (retd) Najam Al Hasnain Liaqat said that the special participation of PAV of Rangi Dera Police in the ring of Jeep Rally was aimed at paying homage to the police martyrs and sending a message to the people that peace and war should prevail. The police are by their side, he said. The public expressed keen interest in the PAV part of the jeep rally.