UrduPoint.com

Police Armored Vehicle – Attracts More Visitors In DeraJat Festival

Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) ::The Police Armored Vehicle (PAV) put on display during DeraJat off Road Jeep Rally-2022 Festival attracted more visitors from across the country.

The colorful competitions of the second DeraJat Festival off Road Jeep Rally-2022 held in Dera Ismail Khan. Renowned racers are taking part in the Festival with the personal interest of District Police Chief Capt (retd) Najam Al Hasnain Liaqat.

The PAV was painted in a special color and brought to the race track with the aim of paying tribute to the sacrifices and martyrs of Dera Police who fought on the front line in the war on terror.

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, District Police Chief Capt (retd) Najam Al Hasnain Liaqat, Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah Awan and other police and district administration officials were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that peace was established in Dera after the sacrifices of Dera police who fought on the front line in the war against terrorism.

District Police Chief Capt (retd) Najam Al Hasnain Liaqat said that the special participation of PAV of Rangi Dera Police in the ring of Jeep Rally was aimed at paying homage to the police martyrs and sending a message to the people that peace and war should prevail. The police are by their side, he said. The public expressed keen interest in the PAV part of the jeep rally.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Road Vehicle Dera Ismail Khan Media From Jeep Race

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Pesha ..

Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Peshawar suicide

49 minutes ago
 Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage ru ..

Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage rumours with Salman Khan

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

4 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

5 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>