Josep Maria Bartomeu, a former president of the Barcelona football club was among those detained by the Catalan police after raiding the club's offices, El Mundo newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Josep Maria Bartomeu, a former president of the Barcelona football club was among those detained by the Catalan police after raiding the club's offices, El Mundo newspaper reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of Catalonia, raided the offices of the Camp Nou stadium, as part of the investigation into the so-called Barcagate scandal, when Bartomeu hired a company to defame a number of current and former players critical of him.

According to the news outlet, apart from Bartomeu, Oscar Grau, the club's current CEO, y Roman Gomez Ponti, the head of legal services, and Jaume Masferrer, who was Bartomeu's adviser, were arrested as well.

The police are said to be looking into corruption charges.

Bartomeu left Barcelona in October 2020 after a feud with the club's star player, Lionel Messi.