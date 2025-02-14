Police Beats Dutch Team At National Hockey Stadium
Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The police hockey team triumphed over the visiting Dutch hockey club HGC by 2-1 in a friendly match at the iconic National Hockey Stadium here on Friday noon. The police team comprised players from across the federating units of the country.
Some 20,000 spectators had turned up to watch the match and the largest hockey stadium in the world presented a glimpse of its glorious past. IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was the chief guest while Netherlands envoy to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries, Commandant Police Training College (PTC) Chung DIG Mehboob Aslam Lillah, and PHF President Tariq Hussain Bugti and former internationals watched the match.
Former German hockey great Stefan Blocher accompanied the German club. Police delivered a stellar performance, defeating the Dutch club 2-1. Waseem and Zakaria scored a goal each for the winning team, while Dean Rose scored the lone goal for the Dutch club. Faizan Janjua of Police team was declared the Player of the Match.
In another match, the Prime Minister’s Youth HEC team dominated the German club Wissen Dan with a resounding 5-1 victory.
The final stage of the series will now take place in Islamabad on February 16.
HGC - H.O.C. Gazellen-Combinatie - a professional field hockey club in the Netherlands was founded in 1906 and is based in Wassenaar, South Holland, while Wissen Dan is a hockey club in Germany.
The Dutch and German clubs are visiting Pakistan as part of a friendly series arranged by the Khawaja Junaid Hockey academy in support of the Punjab Police, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program and the Higher education Commission. The series is part of the efforts to revive hockey in Pakistan and restore its lost glory.
The international players praised the hospitality of the people of Lahore, saying that playing in front of thousands of spectators at the world's largest hockey stadium was a fantastic experience. They expressed that they would never forget the love and support shown by everyone who came to support hockey.
IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave away prizes among the hockey players and the guests including Dutch envoy Henny Vries, Stefan Blocher, Atif Rana of Lahore Qalandars.
