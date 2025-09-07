Police Bust Two Gangs, Recover Rs14.67m Worth Of Valuables.
WAH CANTT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Wah Saddar police have dismantled two major criminal groups—the Zaryab Gang and the Hardon Gang—involved in dozens of robberies, thefts, and street crimes across Attock and Rawalpindi districts.
According to a police spokesman, the operations conducted on September 1 and 2, 2025, led to the arrest of gang members and recovery of cash, motorcycles, mobile phones, household items, and liquor. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at Rs14.67 million.
Police officials said the Zaryab Gang was operating in Attock, Wah Cantt, and nearby areas, targeting citizens through armed robberies and thefts. From this group, authorities seized 30 motorcycles, 10 pistols, 10 mobile phones worth Rs190,000, cash worth Rs4.02 million, one rickshaw, gold jewelry worth Rs1 million, 15 mobile phones worth Rs415,000, a tractor worth Rs600,000, and household goods worth Rs420,000.
The Hardon Gang, operating in Taxila and Wah, was also rounded up. Recoveries from its members included five motorcycles, 10 pistols, seven mobile phones worth Rs415,000, a tractor worth Rs500,000, and gold and other items valued at over Rs4 million.
The spokesman said that the gangs were linked to at least 30 different FIRs registered under sections 381, 380, 392, 454, and 457 of the Pakistan Penal Code, pertaining to theft, robbery, and burglary.
Police said the arrests were made after intelligence-led operations, and multiple suspects confessed to their involvement in more than two dozen criminal activities in Rawalpindi and Attock.
