Police ensure smooth sailing of Pakistan-Bangladesh Test series

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The second test match of the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium concluded successfully, owing to the robust security and traffic arrangements implemented by the Rawalpindi Police.

A total of 4,500 officers and personnel were deployed to ensure the safety and security of players, officials, and spectators.

Additionally, over 350 officers were assigned to maintain smooth traffic flow around the stadium.

Senior police officials, including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, and SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, personally monitored the security operations.

Other senior officers, including the Chief Traffic Officer, SP Security, and Divisional SPs, were also actively involved in ensuring the safe and smooth conduct of the event.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended all officers and staff for their tireless efforts and dedication, stating, "The successful management of national and international cricket events is a testament to the hard work and commitment of nearly 5,000 officers and personnel."