Police Exonerates Test Cricketer Yasir Shah Of Rape Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 11:59 AM

Police exonerates Test cricketer Yasir Shah of rape charges

The police say the victim has retracted her statement, saying that the name of Yasir Shah was added to the FIR mistakenly

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Police exonerated Test cricketer Yasir Shah from the allegations of raping a 14-year old girl as the victim retracted her statement that he was booked “mistakenly”.

Yasir Shah was booked over charges of rape and harassment of a teenager last year in December.

The police said that the victim retracted her statement now saying that the name of Yasir Shah was added to the FIR mistakenly.

The preliminary report of the police said, “ Yasir Shah has no link to the alleged rape case [...] the complainant has also requested to remove Yasir Shah's name from the case,”.

Shalimar police station in Islamabad had booked the Test cricketer for allegedly aiding in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl on December 19, 2021.

According to the FIR, the victim girl had said that Farhan, the friend of Yasir, had alleged raped her at gunpoint, filmed her and harassed her.

The victim had also said in the FIR that when she approached Yasir on WhatsApp and told him about that incident he made fun of her and said that he liked underage girls.

The girl had alleged that the Test cricketer had threatened her of dire consequences if she approached the authorities over the said incident.

She said that Yasir Shah said that he was very influential person and he knew a high-ranking official, pointing out that the cricketer and his friend were involved in making videos and raping underage girls.

The girl said that when she approached the police the cricketer proposed to buy her a flat and bear her expenses for the next 18 years.

