Open Menu

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Peaceful Election In Swabi

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Police finalizes security plan for peaceful election in Swabi

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Swabi Police has finalized the security plan to ensure the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming General Elections on February 8.

According to details given by a senior Police Officer, up to 4000 police officers and personnel will be deployed at 763 polling stations across the district with 350 normal polling stations, 331 sensitive and 80 highly sensitive polling stations have been declared in the district.

He disclosed that they have made adequate security arrangements, including deployment of the QRF and RRF squads to patrol in 166 mobile vehicles, around 65 police blockades have been set up on entry and exit and other sensitive routes.

He disclosed that sensitive polling stations will also be monitored through CCTV cameras.

In order to make the election peaceful and suppress the criminal elements, the search and strike operation is going on throughout the district, he informed. He said, under the security plan, the officers and personnel of other units have been deployed to the male polling stations and female polling stations for foolproof security.

APP/sob/ijz

Related Topics

Election Police Mobile Vehicles Male Swabi February Criminals

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

9 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

18 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

18 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

18 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

18 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

18 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

18 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

18 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

18 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

18 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports