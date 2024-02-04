Police Finalizes Security Plan For Peaceful Election In Swabi
Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Swabi Police has finalized the security plan to ensure the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming General Elections on February 8.
According to details given by a senior Police Officer, up to 4000 police officers and personnel will be deployed at 763 polling stations across the district with 350 normal polling stations, 331 sensitive and 80 highly sensitive polling stations have been declared in the district.
He disclosed that they have made adequate security arrangements, including deployment of the QRF and RRF squads to patrol in 166 mobile vehicles, around 65 police blockades have been set up on entry and exit and other sensitive routes.
He disclosed that sensitive polling stations will also be monitored through CCTV cameras.
In order to make the election peaceful and suppress the criminal elements, the search and strike operation is going on throughout the district, he informed. He said, under the security plan, the officers and personnel of other units have been deployed to the male polling stations and female polling stations for foolproof security.
APP/sob/ijz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Sports
-
India comes out victorious in Davis Cup22 minutes ago
-
Cold weather, chances of rain in KP32 minutes ago
-
Diet is vital for athlete’s performance, says Dr. Nabeel1 hour ago
-
Saad Baig hopes to keep momentum going in ICC U19 Men’s CWC semifinal against Australia1 hour ago
-
Goalkeeper Qatar's hero, Iran stun Japan to set up Asian Cup semi16 hours ago
-
Shootout 'luck' sends Qatar into Asian Cup semi-final with Iran16 hours ago
-
Kane scores to help Bayern keep pace with leaders Leverkusen16 hours ago
-
Goalkeeper saves Qatar in shootout to set up Iran semi at Asian Cup17 hours ago
-
Tennis: Montpellier ATP results18 hours ago
-
Tennis: Linz WTA results18 hours ago
-
Football: Asian Cup quarter-final results18 hours ago
-
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores18 hours ago