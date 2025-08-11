Police Handball Team Triumphs In Thrilling Independence Day Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The police handball team has carried the day by defeating its rival in a thrilling Independence Day match played at the Shehbaz Sharif Indoor Sports Complex Hall.
A spokesman for the district sports department said here on Monday that the girls handball match was arranged to mark the 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.
In this match, the police handball team defeated the Educator handball team by 14-10 in an intense and exciting contest. Both sides displayed remarkable skill and determination, earning loud applause from the spectators.
Hajji Muhammad Rafi from District Sports Department flanked by notable figures Muhammad Nauman and Muhammad Ali distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up.
The police team was awarded a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs.15,000 for securing first position whereas the Educator team received a trophy and Rs.10,000 for finishing second.
