Open Menu

Police Handball Team Triumphs In Thrilling Independence Day Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Police handball team triumphs in thrilling Independence Day match

The police handball team has carried the day by defeating its rival in a thrilling Independence Day match played at the Shehbaz Sharif Indoor Sports Complex Hall

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The police handball team has carried the day by defeating its rival in a thrilling Independence Day match played at the Shehbaz Sharif Indoor Sports Complex Hall.

A spokesman for the district sports department said here on Monday that the girls handball match was arranged to mark the 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.

In this match, the police handball team defeated the Educator handball team by 14-10 in an intense and exciting contest. Both sides displayed remarkable skill and determination, earning loud applause from the spectators.

Hajji Muhammad Rafi from District Sports Department flanked by notable figures Muhammad Nauman and Muhammad Ali distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up.

The police team was awarded a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs.15,000 for securing first position whereas the Educator team received a trophy and Rs.10,000 for finishing second.

Recent Stories

Police handball team triumphs in thrilling Indepen ..

Police handball team triumphs in thrilling Independence Day match

40 seconds ago
 WCLA to start Independence Day celebrations from t ..

WCLA to start Independence Day celebrations from tomorrow

41 seconds ago
 Wildlife launches a tree plantation Drive with joi ..

Wildlife launches a tree plantation Drive with joint cooperation of Forest depar ..

43 seconds ago
 Hazara division marks “Marka-e-Haq” & Independ ..

Hazara division marks “Marka-e-Haq” & Independence Day celebrations with ent ..

45 seconds ago
 NA Deputy Speaker pays tribute to China’s resili ..

NA Deputy Speaker pays tribute to China’s resilience in War of Resistance comm ..

48 seconds ago
 Balochistan to become center of economic, commerci ..

Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governo ..

14 minutes ago
NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: ..

NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told

14 minutes ago
 Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired pat ..

Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired patients held at Al-Khidmat Hospi ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Stude ..

UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhab ..

36 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment ..

DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secret ..

Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary

15 minutes ago
 Humid weather persists in Lahore

Humid weather persists in Lahore

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports