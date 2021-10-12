UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:05 PM

Pakistan Police, Islamabad and Pakistan Army earned victories on Tuesday in the ongoing 24th National Baseball Championship organized by Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) at the Army Cricket Ground GHQ, Rawalpindi

A total of three matches were played on the second day of the tournament. In the first match, Pakistan Police defeated Punjab by 2-0. Ikram and Malik scored one run each for the police team.

Islamabad thumped Baluchistan by 12-0 in the second match. For Islamabad, Aziz scored 3 runs, Tariq, Fayyaz and Jawad scored 2 runs each while Fazal-e-Rabi, Owais and Rehan contributed one run each.

Pakistan Army outplayed Sindh by 46-0 in a one sided contest in the third match. Arsalan, Younis and Nazir scored 6 runs each, Asad, Faqir Hussain, Shehzad and Wasim Akram scored 5 runs each while Muhammad Hussain and Abdullah scored 4 runs each.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President, Pakistan Federation Baseball was the Chief Guest on the second day of the championship while Senior Vice President Pakistan Federation Baseball Muhammad Mohsin Khan and other representatives of the federation Jamil Kamran, Musaddiq Hanif and Fakhar Amir Kazmi were also present on the occasion.

