Police nabbed 70 with weapons, drugs

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) ::Kohat Police, during search and strike operation, on Sunday conducted raids in different areas and nabbed 70 suspects with huge quantity of weapons and drugs.

According to an official of the Police Control Kohat, the Kohat Police, on the directive of District Police Officer, conducted a search and strike operation and successfully arrested 70 suspects, wanted in different crimes.

The official also said that the Kohat Police also recovered a huge quantity of weapons and drugs from the arrested accused.

Police have registered the cases, he confirmed.