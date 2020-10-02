UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police, NRL Probe Drugs, Violence Claims Against England Ace Burgess

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:23 PM

Police, NRL probe drugs, violence claims against England ace Burgess

Australian police and the National Rugby League (NRL) have launched investigations into allegations of drugs, violence and a cover-up involving former England star Sam Burgess and the South Sydney Rabbitohs, officials said Friday

Sydney (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):Australian police and the National Rugby League (NRL) have launched investigations into allegations of drugs, violence and a cover-up involving former England star Sam Burgess and the South Sydney Rabbitohs, officials said Friday.

Burgess, through his lawyer, has denied the claims, which included the need for a liquid tranquiliser after a drug-fuelled binge, failed drugs tests and violence against his former wife during his years with the Russell Crowe-owned club.

The allegations surfaced in a report Friday in The Australian newspaper that revealed pharmaceutical records, statements to police, witness accounts, emails, text messages and bank records detailing the behaviour of the former South Sydney Rabbitohs captain.

The newspaper said the club allegedly used fake identities to cover up positive tests for the use of illegal substances by its star player.

It claimed that after one drug-fuelled episode in 2018, he was injected with liquid tranquilliser from a prescription in another person's name.

"These allegations are very serious and I've instructed the Integrity Unit to investigate the claims as a priority," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

New South Wales police issued a brief statement saying they had received a report "outlining various allegations relating to the conduct of a 31-year-old man.

" "Police have commenced inquiries, however as these inquiries are in their infancy there will be no further comment made at this time." Burgess, 31, spent most of his playing career in Australia with South Sydney while also playing 24 rugby league matches for England and, in a brief code-switch, playing five rugby union Tests for England, including at the 2015 World Cup.

The Australian report said Phoebe Burgess, who split from her husband in 2018, had informed Crowe of her husband's behaviour.

In a statement to police, obtained by the newspaper, she said she had been subjected to "physical violence as well as emotional and psychological abuse".

The NRL is undergoing a "culture review" following a series of incidents over many years involving players being accused of domestic violence and mistreatment of women.

The accusations levelled at Burgess would be subjected to "a thorough investigation", Abdo said.

"There is no place in our game for violence, harassment or abuse against women. If anyone is found guilty of these allegations we will take the strongest possible action."Since his retirement at the end of last year, Burgess has been retained by South Sydney as a development coach.

Related Topics

World Police Australia Drugs Wife Bank Sydney Split Man Wales Women 2015 2018 From Coach National Refinery Limited

Recent Stories

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Says Reporters Under ..

2 seconds ago

Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to help Pakistan win 2021 ..

5 minutes ago

US futures, Asia stocks slip as Trump tests positi ..

7 minutes ago

Launching ceremony of 'Film Production Course' un ..

7 minutes ago

Kershaw dominates as Dodgers advance in MLB playof ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N wants conflict between institutions: Shandan ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.