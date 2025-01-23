Police Recover Important Evidence In Saif Ali Khan Attack Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2025 | 05:52 PM
Police recover a piece of a knife from a ditch near Bandra Lake, which is about a kilometer away from actor's house
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) The police on Thursday recovered an important item used in an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's home.
The Indian media reported that the police recovered a piece of a knife from a ditch near Bandra Lake, which is about a kilometer away from the actor's house.
Last week, a piece of the knife used in the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his residence was found near a lake, about a kilometer away from his Bandra residence.
During treatment at Leelavati Hospital, a 2.5-inch piece of the knife was removed from the actor's body. The police took suspect Mohammad Sharif to the lake on Wednesday and stayed at the scene for about an hour and a half.
Around 3am on January 16, an attempted robbery took place at Saif Ali Khan’s home in Bandra, Mumbai, which the actor thwarted by resisting the attackers.
During the struggle, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife which resulted in six wounds, two of which were deep, and one was close to his spine.
After being injured, Saif Ali Khan was taken to a local hospital in a rickshaw instead of his home car.
Upon arrival at the hospital, the actor underwent surgery to remove the 2.5-inch piece of the knife from his spine, and he was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after nearly six days.
