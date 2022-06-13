UrduPoint.com

Police Register FIR Against Cricket Fan Who Entered The Ground While Pakistan Was Facing West Indies

Sameer Tahir Published June 13, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Police register FIR against cricket fan who entered the ground while Pakistan was facing West Indies

Mohammad Waqas Ashraf ran onto the pitch and hugged Shadab Khan during the second ODI between Pakistan and West Indies.

On Sunday, the police filed an FIR against cricket fan Mohammad Waqas Ashraf, who ran into the Multan Cricket Stadium during the second One-Day International between Pakistan and the West Indies on Friday.

A police officer registered the case on behalf of the state at the Makhdum Rashid police station.

“A man swiftly entered the ground from under the fence near gate number 3, saluted and hugged a cricketer (Shadab Khan) after reaching the batting crease,” the FIR read.

The individual committed a cognizable offense, according to the police, and a complaint has been filed against him under sections 188 and 452 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, Waqas took advantage of the stampede to flee the scene. He was later apprehended and transferred to a police station, where his FIR was filed.

Waqas was apprehended by the authorities on the spot, according to video footage from the match.

For such an offense, Section 188 allows for a maximum sentence of six months in prison, whereas Section 452 allows for a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a fine.

Pakistan went on to win the ODI in a comfortable fashion against West Indies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Police Station Fine FIR From

Recent Stories

Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

1 day ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.