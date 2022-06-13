Police register FIR against cricket fan who entered the ground while Pakistan was facing West Indies

Mohammad Waqas Ashraf ran onto the pitch and hugged Shadab Khan during the second ODI between Pakistan and West Indies.

On Sunday, the police filed an FIR against cricket fan Mohammad Waqas Ashraf, who ran into the Multan Cricket Stadium during the second One-Day International between Pakistan and the West Indies on Friday.

A police officer registered the case on behalf of the state at the Makhdum Rashid police station.

“A man swiftly entered the ground from under the fence near gate number 3, saluted and hugged a cricketer (Shadab Khan) after reaching the batting crease,” the FIR read.

The individual committed a cognizable offense, according to the police, and a complaint has been filed against him under sections 188 and 452 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, Waqas took advantage of the stampede to flee the scene. He was later apprehended and transferred to a police station, where his FIR was filed.

Waqas was apprehended by the authorities on the spot, according to video footage from the match.

For such an offense, Section 188 allows for a maximum sentence of six months in prison, whereas Section 452 allows for a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a fine.

Pakistan went on to win the ODI in a comfortable fashion against West Indies.