UrduPoint.com

Police Register FIR Against Robbery At Cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s House

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s house

The latest reports say that the robbers have stolen 5,000 UAE Dirhams, 20,000 US Dollars, 4,000 British Pounds and 3,000 Euros from his home located in DHA.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) Defense-A police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against robbery at the house of Pakistan former cricketer Muhammad Hafeez .

The police lodged FIR on the complaint moved by Shahid Iqbal, the close relative of the cricketer under Section 380 and 457 of Pakistan Penal Code and started investigation of the matter.

According to the FIR, the robbery took place when the cricketer and his family were not at home. His wife had gone to Islamabad for some personal work.

It said that the robbers used a wall to enter into the house, broke down the locks of their bed rooms and took away the cash.

It mentioned that they took away 5,000 UAE Dirhams, 20,000 US Dollars, 4,000 British Pounds and 3,000 Euros from his home located in DHA.

The Complainant told the police that the robbers could be seen entering into the house through the CCTV footage and the incident took place between 3 to 4 am of the night.

Muhammad Hafeez is playing for Quetta Gladiators in ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) these days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Pakistan Super League UAE Wife Robbery FIR Family From Habib Bank Limited Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leade ..

UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leadership’s support: Nahyan bin ..

21 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade 11 students from schools acro ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fiel ..

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fields of interest in auditing, an ..

50 minutes ago
 US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washingt ..

US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washington to Protest Judicial Reform ..

18 minutes ago
 "Art from the Heart" goes on display

"Art from the Heart" goes on display

18 minutes ago
 Controlling malnutrition is top priority of govern ..

Controlling malnutrition is top priority of government: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caret ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.