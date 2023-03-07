Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s house

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) Defense-A police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against robbery at the house of Pakistan former cricketer Muhammad Hafeez .

The police lodged FIR on the complaint moved by Shahid Iqbal, the close relative of the cricketer under Section 380 and 457 of Pakistan Penal Code and started investigation of the matter.

According to the FIR, the robbery took place when the cricketer and his family were not at home. His wife had gone to Islamabad for some personal work.

It said that the robbers used a wall to enter into the house, broke down the locks of their bed rooms and took away the cash.

It mentioned that they took away 5,000 UAE Dirhams, 20,000 US Dollars, 4,000 British Pounds and 3,000 Euros from his home located in DHA.

The Complainant told the police that the robbers could be seen entering into the house through the CCTV footage and the incident took place between 3 to 4 am of the night.

Muhammad Hafeez is playing for Quetta Gladiators in ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) these days.