UrduPoint.com

Police Search House Of Tokyo Olympics Ex-Head, Arrested On Suspicion Of Bribery - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 05, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Police Search House of Tokyo Olympics Ex-Head, Arrested on Suspicion of Bribery - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The Japanese police are searching the house of a former head of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games' organizing committee, Haruyuki Takahashi, who was arrested on suspicion of receiving a bribe through a company of an acquaintance, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Takahashi is suspected of receiving a bribe of 26 million Yen ($185,220 today and $232,000 at the time) on the account of a company owned by his acquaintance from an advertising firm based in the Kansai region for the right to handle the affairs of sponsor companies.

In late July, Takahashi was arrested on suspicion of receiving a bribe from the sponsors of the games for providing them with exclusive contracts. Takahashi allegedly received 51 million yen from a clothing company AOKI for receiving a contract for the production of official Olympics committee costumes and the use of Olympic symbols.

Last week, the former head of the Tokyo Olympic committee was also charged with receiving a bribe of 70 million yen from another sponsor, the publishing house Kadokawa Corp.

, that also landed a publishing contract for the Tokyo Olympic games.

Police searched Takahashi's house in late July in connection with the first case. The police also searched the headquarters of Takahashi's advertising company Dentsu, which was involved in the selection process of the Tokyo Olympics sponsors. In addition, the consulting firm through which Kadokawa Corp. and an advertising company from the Kansai region made their transactions to the former committee head, belongs to one of the former heads of Dentsu, who was a senior colleague of Takahashi.

The International Olympic Committee prohibits the head of the Olympic organizing committee from receiving remuneration for activities related to their work.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were scheduled for 2020, but were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games were mired in several controversies, and finally took place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, becoming the first in history to be held without spectators

Related Topics

Police Company Tokyo July August 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

1 day ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.