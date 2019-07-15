UrduPoint.com
Police, Soccer Fans Clash In Paris Amid Algeria's Semi-Final Win - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Celebrations of Algeria's victory in semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) grew into clashes between soccer fans and police in Paris, the Sputnik reporter in France informed on Monday.

As Riyad Mahrez's direct free-kick goaled Algeria's way into the CAN final match for the first time since 1990, fans took to the streets in the French capital for mass celebrations. 

At about 11:00 pm local time (21:00 GMT), cars, scooters and pedestrians carrying Algerian flags flooded the avenue of Champs-Elysees in Paris to celebrate the soccer victory. The traffic was paralyzed all the way to the Arc de Triomphe. Many fans threw firecrackers, including at police, climbed cars and performed dangerous maneuvers with their scooters, the reporter said

Police had to use tear gas, as celebrations grew into public unrest, she added.

According to the report, thousands of soccer fans are still gathered near the Arc de Triomphe, including those who provoke the police officers by defiance.

The past weekend has not been calm in the French capital, as the streets of Paris near the Champs-Elysees avenue got engulfed in an unrest following the commemoration military parade for the Bastille Day.

The protesters started destroying the barriers installed on the streets, trying to build barricades and chanting yellow vest movement slogans. The police used tear gas against activists as clashes erupted.

Minutes before the parade, clashes between activists and law enforcement officers also erupted in one of parade viewing zones. Police reportedly arrested three key members of the yellow vest movement, including its ideologist, Eric Drouet.

The wave of the yellow vest rallies started in France in mid-November over planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the French government abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with government's policies.

More Stories From Sports

