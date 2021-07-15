UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Target Tour Team Bahrain Victorious In Anti-doping Raid

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:24 PM

Police target Tour team Bahrain Victorious in anti-doping raid

French police searched the hotel rooms and team bus of the Bahrain Victorious cycling team taking part at the Tour de France in an anti-doping raid that went on for several hours overnight

Pau, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :French police searched the hotel rooms and team bus of the Bahrain Victorious cycling team taking part at the Tour de France in an anti-doping raid that went on for several hours overnight.

The raid took place late Wednesday and carried on until around 2a.m., sources close to the dossier told AFP in Pau on Thursday.

Bahrain Victorious has won two stages on the 2021 edition: Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric claimed stage seven and Dylan Teuns triumphed on stage eight.

The team's climb specialist climber, Wout Poels of the Netherlands, wore a grim smile as he lined up on the front row of stage 18 on Thursday wearing the polka dot king-of-the-mountains jersey.

The team's press officer said his team had complied with all that was requested of them, and that they were now expecting an explanation for the raid.

The Movistar team were at the same hotel as Bahrain Victorious but no searches were carried out of the Spanish team in the overnight operation in the southern Basque town of Pau, which is a gateway to the Pyrenees and known for its French Top 14 rugby union team.

The police unit concerned confirmed the raids and said files on the riders had been confiscated.

The sports director of the team, Croatian Vladimir Miholjevic, said his riders were shaken.

"Following stage 17, we were greeted by several French police officers.

We were not given a warrant to read through, but the team complied with all the officers' requests," he said.

"The process had impacted our riders' recovery and meal planning," he said after access to team facilities was temporarily denied overnight.

The outfit, which leads the Teams standings and may be in line for two awards on the final Tour de France ceremony in Paris on Sunday, said they had fully cooperated with the police.

"We are committed to the highest level of professionalism and adherence to all regulatory requirements," he said.

Police told AFP the affair was in its preliminary stages.

"A preliminary enquiry has been opened to see if there has been, or not, acquisition, transport or possession of banned substances," the Marseille-based police unit dealing with public health matters overseeing the matter told AFP.

The team have had excellent results on recent races such as the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France warm-up, the Criterium du Dauphine.

The president of the anti-doping group Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) told AFP much still needed to be done in the fight to find cheats.

"We can see doping controls are taking place but the doubts linger, we have to try and diminish those doubts," Roger Legeay said.

The Tour winds up on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

Related Topics

Police Sports Cycling France Hotel Climber Paris Vladimir Putin Same Bahrain Netherlands Turkish Lira May Sunday All Top

Recent Stories

30 cases registered against gas decanting

31 seconds ago

Content against Pak values not to be allowed to pu ..

32 seconds ago

US Deputy Secretary Sherman to Visit Japan, South ..

34 seconds ago

Business community appeals Sindh govt to withdraw ..

36 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 15 July 2021

5 minutes ago

Pakistan's petrol prices lowest in region: Fawad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.