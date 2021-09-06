Police victorious in Exhibition Baseball match

Police beat Punjab in an Exhibition Baseball match organized at Renala Khurd Degree College in connection with Defense Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Police beat Punjab in an Exhibition Baseball match organized at Renala Khurd Degree College in connection with Defense Day.

The match was held under the patronage of President Punjab Baseball Association Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi. Hamid Yaseen, Deputy Director Colleges, Tariq Nadeem Member at Large Pakistan Federation Baseball and Saleem Haider International Baseball Player were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Police beat Punjab by 6-4 after a tough contest. For Police, Khawar Shahab and Shahid scored two runs each while Saddam and Rabb Nawaz contributed one run each.

Muzammil, Zeeshan Rashid, Hamza Amin and Umar Nadeem scored one run each for Punjab.

Chief Guest Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi President Punjab Baseball Association distributed prizes among the players.

On the occasion, he said that Pakistan Defense Day have a great importance in our history. It reminds us of the day when our brave soldiers defended the land by sacrificing their lives, he said.

We are also thankful to the President of Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah who helped us a lot in making this event a success, he said.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Federation Baseball congratulated the Punjab Baseball Association on the successful conduct of the match in connection with Pakistan Defense Day and said that living nations always remember their history and September 6 was a shining chapter in our history.