UrduPoint.com

Police Victorious In Exhibition Baseball Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:26 PM

Police victorious in Exhibition Baseball match

Police beat Punjab in an Exhibition Baseball match organized at Renala Khurd Degree College in connection with Defense Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Police beat Punjab in an Exhibition Baseball match organized at Renala Khurd Degree College in connection with Defense Day.

The match was held under the patronage of President Punjab Baseball Association Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi. Hamid Yaseen, Deputy Director Colleges, Tariq Nadeem Member at Large Pakistan Federation Baseball and Saleem Haider International Baseball Player were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Police beat Punjab by 6-4 after a tough contest. For Police, Khawar Shahab and Shahid scored two runs each while Saddam and Rabb Nawaz contributed one run each.

Muzammil, Zeeshan Rashid, Hamza Amin and Umar Nadeem scored one run each for Punjab.

Chief Guest Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi President Punjab Baseball Association distributed prizes among the players.

On the occasion, he said that Pakistan Defense Day have a great importance in our history. It reminds us of the day when our brave soldiers defended the land by sacrificing their lives, he said.

We are also thankful to the President of Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah who helped us a lot in making this event a success, he said.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Federation Baseball congratulated the Punjab Baseball Association on the successful conduct of the match in connection with Pakistan Defense Day and said that living nations always remember their history and September 6 was a shining chapter in our history.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Police Punjab Rashid Renala Khurd September Event

Recent Stories

SWRO water desalination plant in Jebel Ali is 92.4 ..

SWRO water desalination plant in Jebel Ali is 92.4% complete: DEWA

9 minutes ago
 Five days long rains spell predicted in KP

Five days long rains spell predicted in KP

1 minute ago
 DC inaugurates corona vaccination center for inocu ..

DC inaugurates corona vaccination center for inoculating students

1 minute ago
 81 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

81 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Fujairah CP receives winner of UAE President’s c ..

Fujairah CP receives winner of UAE President’s chess cup

9 minutes ago
 Applications invited for sugarcane competition

Applications invited for sugarcane competition

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.