UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Want Liverpool Title Clincher Played At Neutral Venue

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 08:56 PM

Police want Liverpool title clincher played at neutral venue

British Police want at least six Premier League matches and any Liverpool title clincher to be played at neutral venues when the season resumes in a bid to avoid supporters gathering outside stadiums

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :British Police want at least six Premier League matches and any Liverpool title clincher to be played at neutral venues when the season resumes in a bid to avoid supporters gathering outside stadiums.

Premier League chiefs have set June 17 as the date for the top flight to restart following the coronavirus delay.

They hope to play the majority of the matches behind closed doors on a home and away basis at clubs' usual stadiums.

However, police are concerned about the issue of hardcore fans potentially flouting social distancing rules by congregating wherever their team play.

With Liverpool two wins away from clinching their first English title for 30 years and other relegation and European qualification issues to be decided in the remaining 92 fixtures, there is potential for police resources to be stretched if matches draw crowds outside grounds.

Police bosses have spoken to the Premier League about games they consider especially tricky and the matches they requested to take place at neutral grounds are Manchester City v Liverpool, Manchester City v Newcastle, Manchester United v Sheffield United, Newcastle v Liverpool and Everton v Liverpool.

"Our discussions with the Premier League throughout this process have been positive, with a shared focus on the priority of public health," said Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police.

"As such we have reached a consensus that balances the needs of football, while also minimising the demand on policing.

Related Topics

Football Police Newcastle Liverpool Sheffield Manchester United June From Top Manchester City Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India's aggressive designs dangerous for the whole ..

10 minutes ago

MoHAP, MoI, NCEMA: National Disinfection Programme ..

15 minutes ago

Germany Says Lacked Russian Help in Probing Georgi ..

4 minutes ago

WHO, Costa Rica Launch COVID-19 Technology Access ..

4 minutes ago

SFDL to complete DNA test of air crash victims in ..

4 minutes ago

Mega developmental projects initiated in Dera a lo ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.