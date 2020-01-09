Police winning players meet DIG operations

UrduPoint.com
Thu 09th January 2020

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The players of Lahore Police Sports Wing, who participated in the 33rd National Games 2019, called on DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed at his office on Thursday.

The players participated in different sports categories including Wrestling, Judo, Taekwondo, Archery and Racing during the National Games held at Peshawar few days back.

The sportsmen of Lahore police won silver and bronze medals in Wrestling, Judo, Archery and Taekwondo categories.

Rai Babar Saeed lauded the performance of the sportsmen and congratulated them over their success during the National Games.

The players included Asghar Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Salman Tariq, Muhammad Abid, Qurban, Adil bin Talat, Usama Mustafa, Shafaqat Ali and Haroon.

