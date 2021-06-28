Polish 800m runner Kszczot out of Olympics after vaccine problems

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Polish runner Adam Kszczot on Monday said he would not take part in the Tokyo Olympics because of a "domino of events" including poor health after receiving his Covid vaccination.

"Unfortunately this time I won't be there... I am staying in Poland," the middle-distance runner said in a post on Facebook.

The 31-year-old also said his "organism refused to obey" after returning from a training camp in Kenya and he had "family matters" to attend to.

But he said he would not "give up" and would start "preparing for the second part of the season".

Kszczot won a gold medal at the 2018 World Indoor Championships and silver medals at the 2014 World Indoor Championships and outdoors also took silver medals at the 2015 and 2017 World Championships.

He failed to make the 800m final in the London and Rio Olympics.