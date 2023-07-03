Polish climber dies of altitude sickness after conquering Nanga Parbat

Polish climber Pawel Tomasz Kopec has lost his life due to acute altitude sickness after conquering the treacherous Nanga Parbat (8,126m), the world's ninth highest peak, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Polish climber Pawel Tomasz Kopec has lost his life due to acute altitude sickness after conquering the treacherous Nanga Parbat (8,126m), the world's ninth highest peak, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Monday.

"Kopec and his two other compatriots - Piotr Krzyzowski and Waldemar Kowalewski summited Nanga Parbat on Sunday.

"They achieved their target without supplemental oxygen at different times of the day. Krzyzowski and Kowalewski managed to reach camp 3 at midnight. Kopec faced problems while descending due to harsh weather conditions. Exhausted and dehydrated, he eventually lost his life at a height of 7,400 metres," ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri told APP.

With a death probability of 21%, Nanga Parbat continues to claim its place among the top five most dangerous mountains in the world. Prior to Kopec, a total of 85 climbers died in their attempts to conquer it.