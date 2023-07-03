Open Menu

Polish Climber Dies Of Altitude Sickness After Conquering Nanga Parbat

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 03, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Polish climber dies of altitude sickness after conquering Nanga Parbat

Polish climber Pawel Tomasz Kopec has lost his life due to acute altitude sickness after conquering the treacherous Nanga Parbat (8,126m), the world's ninth highest peak, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Polish climber Pawel Tomasz Kopec has lost his life due to acute altitude sickness after conquering the treacherous Nanga Parbat (8,126m), the world's ninth highest peak, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Monday.

"Kopec and his two other compatriots - Piotr Krzyzowski and Waldemar Kowalewski summited Nanga Parbat on Sunday.

"They achieved their target without supplemental oxygen at different times of the day. Krzyzowski and Kowalewski managed to reach camp 3 at midnight. Kopec faced problems while descending due to harsh weather conditions. Exhausted and dehydrated, he eventually lost his life at a height of 7,400 metres," ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri told APP.

With a death probability of 21%, Nanga Parbat continues to claim its place among the top five most dangerous mountains in the world. Prior to Kopec, a total of 85 climbers died in their attempts to conquer it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Climber Died Alpine Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

2 minutes ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

2 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

7 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

7 minutes ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

7 minutes ago
 CDA to organises public awareness walk on environ ..

CDA to organises public awareness walk on environmental pollution on Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agre ..

Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agreement

4 minutes ago
 Foreign Ministers of Japan, Pakistan Meet in Tokyo ..

Foreign Ministers of Japan, Pakistan Meet in Tokyo to Discuss Relations - Minist ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Comi ..

Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - German Defense Mini ..

4 minutes ago
 DC Police Say Looking for Public's Help in Identif ..

DC Police Say Looking for Public's Help in Identifying Suspect Who Detonated Exp ..

1 second ago

More Stories From Sports