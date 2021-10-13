Polish Football Association Says FIFA Found No Proof of Glik Racially Abusing Walker

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) failed to find any evidence that Poland's player Kamil Glik hurled racial slurs at England's Kyle Walker, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) failed to find any evidence that Poland's player Kamil Glik hurled racial slurs at England's Kyle Walker, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday.

The Athletic sports news outlet reported that Glik made offensive comments against Walker during a World Cup qualifier in September. After the end of the first period, Glik had a row with Walker and his fellow teammate Harry Maguire, which devolved into a scuffle. Both Glick and Maguire received yellow cards from the referee.

After the game, the English Football Association claimed that the fighting was caused by Glik's words. The PZPN, on its part, dismissed the accusations. FIFA launched a probe into the incident.

"In accordance with our stance, which was made known from the very beginning, FIFA has found no grounds for disciplinary action against Kamil Glik in the wake of the absurd accusation by the English federation," PZPN spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski tweeted.

The spokesman added that the matter was closed, at least as far as FIFA was concerned.