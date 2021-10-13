UrduPoint.com

Polish Football Association Says FIFA Found No Proof Of Glik Racially Abusing Walker

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:26 PM

Polish Football Association Says FIFA Found No Proof of Glik Racially Abusing Walker

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) failed to find any evidence that Poland's player Kamil Glik hurled racial slurs at England's Kyle Walker, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) failed to find any evidence that Poland's player Kamil Glik hurled racial slurs at England's Kyle Walker, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday.

The Athletic sports news outlet reported that Glik made offensive comments against Walker during a World Cup qualifier in September. After the end of the first period, Glik had a row with Walker and his fellow teammate Harry Maguire, which devolved into a scuffle. Both Glick and Maguire received yellow cards from the referee.

After the game, the English Football Association claimed that the fighting was caused by Glik's words. The PZPN, on its part, dismissed the accusations. FIFA launched a probe into the incident.

"In accordance with our stance, which was made known from the very beginning, FIFA has found no grounds for disciplinary action against Kamil Glik in the wake of the absurd accusation by the English federation," PZPN spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski tweeted.

The spokesman added that the matter was closed, at least as far as FIFA was concerned.

Related Topics

Football World Sports FIFA Poland September From

Recent Stories

National Assembly body on Narcotics Control expres ..

National Assembly body on Narcotics Control expresses concern over spread of nar ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court to hear NAB's appeal against ..

Islamabad High Court to hear NAB's appeal against Maryam, Capt. Safdar's bails o ..

1 minute ago
 China opposes Indian Vice President's visit to Aru ..

China opposes Indian Vice President's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

1 minute ago
 President emphasizes upon inclusion of differently ..

President emphasizes upon inclusion of differently-abled persons into mainstream ..

5 minutes ago
 French league to take six-week break for 2022 Worl ..

French league to take six-week break for 2022 World Cup

5 minutes ago
 Uplift projects bring positive changes in people's ..

Uplift projects bring positive changes in people's lives: Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.