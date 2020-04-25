UrduPoint.com
Polish Football Set To Resume In Late May

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:21 PM

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the Polish football season could restart at the end of May behind closed doors, after it was suspended last month because of the coronavirus pandemic

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :

"We have a specific plan to get to the first match of the Ekstraklasa (first division), which could take place towards the end of May," said Morawiecki"The first blow of the whistle isn't going to happen anytime soon," he warned, telling reporters the decision was the result of discussions with the sports and health ministers, as well as sporting organisations.

Players have been in isolation since the league was put on hold in mid-March and will be able to resume training shortly, under strict health guidelines.

