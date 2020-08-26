UrduPoint.com
Polish Midfielder Linetty Signs Four-year Torino Contract

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Polish midfielder Linetty signs four-year Torino contract

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Polish international Karol Linetty on Tuesday signed a four-year deal with Torino from Serie A rivals Sampdoria.

The 25-year-old midfielder penned a contract until June 2024 with the northern Italian side.

Linetty moved from Lech Poznan in July 2016 and played 132 games for Sampdoria, scoring 11 goals.

He has also played 23 times for Poland.

Torino finished 16th in Serie A last season just behind Genoa-club Sampdoria.

