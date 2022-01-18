UrduPoint.com

Polish President To Go To Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Office

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Polish President to Go to Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Office

Polish President Andrzej Duda will attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing next month, the head of the Polish presidency's International Policy Bureau said Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda will attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing next month, the head of the Polish presidency's International Policy Bureau said Tuesday.

"If the epidemiological situation or the security situation near our borders does not change, the president will attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in China to support Polish athletes," Jakub Kumoch told reporters.

Duda will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping while in Beijing, the official said. He said the presidents got along well.

Beijing will host the games from February 4-20. The United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics in December to protest China's alleged abuse of human rights. The move was upheld by Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Canada and Lithuania.

