Pollard Back For W. Indies, India Opt To Bowl In First T20

Published February 16, 2022

India won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies, who were to be led by fit-again Kieron Pollard in the first of the three Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday

India won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies, who were to be led by fit-again Kieron Pollard in the first of the three Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday.

The hosts, who swept the one-day series 3-0, handed an international debut to leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said the team will have the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind while playing the short-format encounter.

