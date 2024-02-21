Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi

All-rounder Kieron Pollard and Englishman James Vince played contrasting innings in an unbroken partnership of 64 runs to help Karachi Kings overhaul a below par total of 154 by Peshawar Zalmi and record their first win of the HBL PSL 9 by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) All-rounder Kieron Pollard and Englishman James Vince played contrasting innings in an unbroken partnership of 64 runs to help Karachi Kings overhaul a below par total of 154 by Peshawar Zalmi and record their first win of the HBL PSL 9 by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Kieron Pollard played a swashbuckling knock of 49 runs off mere 21 balls which included four boundaries and as many 6s while James Vince scored a cautious innings of 38 (30) n.o. to make short work of the total by scoring 155-3 with 19 balls to spare.

Old warhorse Shoaib Malik played a responsible knock of 29 (29) and partnered for 51 runs with James Vince after they lost two wickets for 41 runs but Shoaib Malik weathered the storm and brought his team close to victory before he fell to Waqar Salamkheil’s guile and was stumped by Mohammad Haris.

Kieron Pollard came to the crease with his Kings needing 64 runs off 47 balls but he showed to the crowd what makes Pollard so special and made short work of the target and reached the victory mark within 28 balls.

Muhammad Akhlaq played a short but crispy innings and dealt in boundaries only as he hit three boundaries and two in 24 runs off 13 balls. Captain Shan Masood scored 12 runs off 10 balls.

Peshawar Zalmi bowling has emerged as the Achilles heal of the team as their poor bowling has exposed badly in the last two matches. Emerging fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan has been lacking in confidence and experience while Aamer Jamal has failed to keep up to his reputation. Aamer Jamal has disappointed Zalmi fans as he failed to do well in both batting and bowling. Waqar Salamkheil was brought into the team today but he was taken to the cleaners by Kieon Pollard and he conceded 54 runs and his only respite was the scalp of Shoaib Malik.

Salman Irshad also could do no wonders in the match.

Earlier, Karachi Kings had an ideal start to their fixture against Peshawar Zalmi when Saim Ayub fell without scoring off the first ball of the innings against Shoaib Malik which put Zalmi under immense pressure. The fast bowling duo of Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza struck with regular intervals and bagged three scalps each for 30 and 28 runs of their quota. Daniel Sams picked two wickets for 28 runs while Tabraiz Shamsi conceded 36 runs off his four wicketless overs. Muhammad Nawaz picked one wicket for 29 runs of his three overs.

Mir Hamza was adjudged Player of the Match for his splendid bowling during which he bagged the scalps of Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris and Aamer Jamal.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi were asked to bat first by the Karachi Kings captain Shan Masood and they failed to post a par total as their batting failed.

It was yet again ‘Mr. Consistent’ Babar Azam who, with help from Rovman Powell 39 (25) rowed the Peshawar Zalmi boat to safety from the perilous waters after it had early shocks when opener Saim Ayub and number three batsman Muhammad Haris fell cheaply with a bad day at the office. Zalmi’s batting line-up failed the team when eight of their batsmen did not enter double-figure and only Babar Azam 72 (41), Rovman Powell 39 (25) and Asif Ali 23 (16) entered the double-figure.

Peshawar Zalmi, with a weak line-up in the absence of Shamar Joseph due to injury, is fast becoming a liability and may become the cause their fall in the HBL PSL 9 if immediate steps are not taken to address the problem.

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will face off in the only match of the night.