Sat 23rd May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Pollard's Montpellier back training in June

South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard's French side Montpellier announced on Saturday they will emerge from the coronavirus lockdown and restart training on June 2

Pollard's outfit follow fellow Springbok Eben Etzebeth's Toulon who will conduct medical tests on their squad members next Wednesday.

"After more than two months of lockdown, the time has come for the players and coaches to get back to the GGL Stadium," Pollard's outfit said.

The new Top 14 campaign is expected to start on September 4 but Pollard's club team-mates including new arrival in Boks scrum-half Cobus Reinach will return to training in phases before being able to start group sessions in July.

The Top 14 season was declared over in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak but questions remain about if a champion will be decided and which sides will represent the league in next season's European Champions Cup.

Billionaire-backed Montpellier were in eighth place when last term was brought to an end and could miss out on the top-tier of continental competition.

Last week, club owner Mohed Altrad told newspaper Midi Olympique he was interested in signing World Cup winner Pieter-Steph du Toit despite the forward signing a new deal with the Stormers.

