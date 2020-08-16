Pollution tightening its grip on environment: Tehmina Asif

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Tehmina Asif, a member of the Pakistan Olympic Association Environment Commission, Sunday said that increasing pollution was slowly tightening its grip on our environment and if we do not pay attention to the growth of trees and plants today, we will not be safe from adverse effects of pollution in the future.

She expressed these views on the occasion of launch of tree plantation campaign of Karachi Sports Foundation at Union Club on behalf of Sindh Tennis Association.

On the occasion, Ahmad Ali Rajput, Khalid Rehmani, Asghar Baloch, Iram Bukhari, Roma, Qudsia Raja and others planted trees.

Tehmina Asif said the aim of the tree plantation campaign was to reduce the pressure of air density by planting more and more greenery and to create awareness among the young generation about the importance of green environment so that they could play their positive role in reducing environmental pollution.

She on the occasion also appealed to the social organizations and sports federations, associations especially athletes and students to play a greater role in the national duty of tree plantation.

Tehmina Asif said "if each of us plant a sapling and look after it, the day is not far when our country will get rid of environmental pollution".

Khalid Rehmani of STA said that tree planting should be made mandatory in all sporting events taking place in the country.