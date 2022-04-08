UrduPoint.com

Polo Champions Trophy Subsidiary Final On Saturday

Muhammad Rameez Published April 08, 2022

Polo Champions Trophy subsidiary final on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The subsidiary final of the Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 would take place between teams of EFU-PAF and BN Polo on Saturday here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground.

While the main final of the event would be contested between teams of Asean and Kalabagh-Shahtaj on Sunday.

As many as six teams have been featuring in this eight-goal tournament and after tough competitions, the subsidiary and main finalists succeeded earning their due places.

Both the subsidiary and main finals were expected to be enthralling and exciting ones, which would be witnessed and enjoyed by a huge crowd of polo lovers.

Team EFU-PAF, one of the subsidiary finalists, includes Sqn Ldr Hamza Iqbal, Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi, AM Amir Masood and Hamza Mawaz Khan while the other subsidiary finalist side, BN Polo, consists of Baber Naseem, Haider Naseem, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Eulogio.

