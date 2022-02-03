UrduPoint.com

Polo Cup: Two Matches On Friday

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Polo Cup: Two matches on Friday

Two important matches of The Hamadan Polo Cup 2022 will be contested tomorrow (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Two important matches of The Hamadan Polo Cup 2022 will be contested tomorrow (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

According to Lahore Polo Club Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, the historical Aibak Polo Cup is being organized in cooperation with the generous sponsors Hamadan and especially extended his gratitude to Hamadan Director Kamal Nasir for sponsoring this prestigious tournament.

Hamadan is playing a key role in supporting and promoting this beautiful game of kings and knights.

The first match of the day will be played between Remounts and Barry's at 2:00 pm while at 3:00 pm, FG Polo Team will vie against Olympia. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on Sunday, which will be witnessed and enjoyed by officials of Lahore Polo Club and Hamadan, polo players and their families and the lovers of the games.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Hamadan Nasir Olympia Sunday Love

Recent Stories

EU watchdog soon to rule on boosters for teens age ..

EU watchdog soon to rule on boosters for teens aged 16, 17

45 seconds ago
 Clearance operation in Panjgur continues: Lango

Clearance operation in Panjgur continues: Lango

47 seconds ago
 Armed forces fully capable to wipe out terrorism: ..

Armed forces fully capable to wipe out terrorism: Farrukh

48 seconds ago
 Effective legislation must to empower womenfolk in ..

Effective legislation must to empower womenfolk in Balochistan

52 seconds ago
 Belgian Prosecutors Investigating Cyberattack on P ..

Belgian Prosecutors Investigating Cyberattack on Port Facilities - Reports

1 hour ago
 US Border Authorities Say Will Help Provide Securi ..

US Border Authorities Say Will Help Provide Security for Super Bowl LVI Game in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>