Polo Cup: Two matches on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Two important matches of The Hamadan Polo Cup 2022 will be contested tomorrow (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

According to Lahore Polo Club Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, the historical Aibak Polo Cup is being organized in cooperation with the generous sponsors Hamadan and especially extended his gratitude to Hamadan Director Kamal Nasir for sponsoring this prestigious tournament.

Hamadan is playing a key role in supporting and promoting this beautiful game of kings and knights.

The first match of the day will be played between Remounts and Barry's at 2:00 pm while at 3:00 pm, FG Polo Team will vie against Olympia. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on Sunday, which will be witnessed and enjoyed by officials of Lahore Polo Club and Hamadan, polo players and their families and the lovers of the games.