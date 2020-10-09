UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polo Final On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:24 PM

Polo final on Sunday

Asean Kalabagh and Asean BN will vie for the top honor in the final of the Baltoro Polo Cup 2020 to be played on Sunday here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Asean Kalabagh and Asean BN will vie for the top honor in the final of the Baltoro Polo Cup 2020 to be played on Sunday here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground.

A total of teams which have professionals from Argentina and England contested in the first six goal tournament, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The Asean Kalabagh team includes Raja Jalal Arsalan, Dabbo Khan Niazi, Hashim Asad and Kian Hall while Asean BN side comrpises Baber Naseem, Haider Asad, Raja Mekayial Sami and Eulogio Orizaga.

Related Topics

Islamabad Polo Argentina Sunday 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

41 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

1 hour ago

National Assembly body for formulating boating, fi ..

2 minutes ago

French frog farmers jump to meet restaurant demand ..

2 minutes ago

Federal ministers meet Chief Minister Buzdar, disc ..

2 minutes ago

CPO holds open court

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.