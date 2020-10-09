Polo final on Sunday

Asean Kalabagh and Asean BN will vie for the top honor in the final of the Baltoro Polo Cup 2020 to be played on Sunday here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Asean Kalabagh and Asean BN will vie for the top honor in the final of the Baltoro Polo Cup 2020 to be played on Sunday here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground.

A total of teams which have professionals from Argentina and England contested in the first six goal tournament, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The Asean Kalabagh team includes Raja Jalal Arsalan, Dabbo Khan Niazi, Hashim Asad and Kian Hall while Asean BN side comrpises Baber Naseem, Haider Asad, Raja Mekayial Sami and Eulogio Orizaga.