Polo For Peace Cup 2019 Day 2

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:37 PM

Polo for Peace Cup 2019 day 2

Remington Pharma and Master Paints carved out victories in the Polo for Peace 2019 matches played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club (LPCC) on Tuesday

In the first match of the day, Remington Pharma defeated Barry's by 8-6. Saqib Khakwani emerged as hero of the day as he fired in fabulous four goals for the winning side while Taimoor Ali Malik hammered a hat-trick and Lt Col Omer Minhas converted one goal. From the losing side, which had one and half goal handicap advantage, Omer Malhi struck three goals and Nafees Barry scored one.

In the second match of the day, Master Paints overpowered Diamond Paints/Newage Cables by 9-6.

The match was evenly poised till the first three chukkers as the score remained equal but in the fourth and last chukker, Master Paints slammed in three back-to-back goals to win the match by 9-6.

Bilal Haye emerged as top scorer from the winning side as he contributed with a quartet while Farooq Ameen Sufi hammered a hat-trick, Mustafa Monno and Farasat Ali Chatha hit one goal apiece.

From the losing side, Mir Huzaifa Ahmad and Adnan Jalil Azam banged in a brace each while Mir Shoaib Ahmad and Alman Jalil Azam scored one goal apiece.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), the only match will be played between Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints and Char Bagh at 3:30 pm at the same venue.

