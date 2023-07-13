Open Menu

Polo Player Killed, Seven Injured In Chitral Accident

Muhammad Rameez Published July 13, 2023 | 10:39 PM

A polo player and expert in polo stick-making was killed while at least seven others were critically injured when a Jeep fell into a deep gorge in the Drosh Gromail area of Lower Chitral, police confirmed on Thursday

Subedar (R) Mansoor Ali Khan along with other injured was taken to THQ Drosh where he succumbed to his wound.

Police said Khan was supposed to travel along with his family but for some reason, the family members onboarded another Jeep for travelling to Drosh.

Rescue 1122 said all the injured had been shifted to THQ Hospital Drosh from where two of the critically injured were referred to Lower Chitral hospital.

The Jeep was travelling from the Drosh Goss area of Lower Chitral to Drosh Bazaar when it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.

Police said the incident was the result of reckless driving on a dangerous road.

