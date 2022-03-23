UrduPoint.com

Polo Super League: Platinum Homes Tigers Victorious

Muhammad Rameez Published March 23, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Platinum Homes Tigers recorded a close 7-6 victory over ZS Lions in the Tower 21 Polo Super League match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday

Amirreza Behboudi amused the spectators with outstanding polo skills and techniques and contributed with fabulous five goals while his teammates Aleem Tiwana banged in a brace and they also had a half goal handicap advantage. For ZS Lions, Lt Col Omer Minhas though played superb polo and fired in four goals while Maj (retd) Haseeb Minhas and Zuraiz Shahzad scored one goal apiece, but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side that lost the crucial match by 6-7�.

The enthralling and exciting match was witnessed by Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members, players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

Remington stars are lying at number one on the points table while at number two are Platinum Homes Tigers.

Tomorrow Thursday (March 24, 2022), the only match of the league will be contested between Remington Stars and Zacky Reapers at 4:00 pm.

