UrduPoint.com

Polo Super League: Remington Gladiators, Remington Stars Victorious

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:38 PM

Polo Super League: Remington Gladiators, Remington Stars victorious

Remington Gladiators and Remington Stars registered victories in the Coca Cola Super League matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Remington Gladiators and Remington stars registered victories in the Coca Cola Super League matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Remington Gladiators played well against Imperium Hospitality Panthers with a margin of 9-3.5. Agah Musa was the star from the winning side as he smashed in superb six goals while Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo banged in a brace and Muhammad Ali Malik one goal. From Imperium Hospitality Panthers, which had one and a half goals handicap advantage, Muneeb Monnoo and Omer Ellahi Shaikh scored one goal apiece.

Remington Gladiators were off to a flying start as they hammered a hat-trick of goals in the first chukker to take 3-0 lead. They continued their good show in the second chukker as well as they added two more goals in their tally to enhance their lead to 5-0 while Imperium Hospitality Panthers opened their account with a field goal to reduce the margin to 5-1.

They converted one more in the third chukker to further reduce the margin to 5-2 but it was all that they could get from the match as Remington Gladiators fired in four more goals to win the match by 9-3.

5.

The second match was contested between Remington Stars and Premier Holding Fighters by a close margin of 6-4.5.

Hamza Mawaz Khan played hero's role in Remington Stars win as he pumped in fabulous four goals while Muhammad Waheed and Basel Faisal Khokhar scored one goal each.

From Team Premier Holding Fighters, which had one and a half goals handicap advantage, Adam Khan struck two goals while Ali Riaz converted one.

Remington Stars dominated the match right from the word go as they thrashed in three goals in first chukker to take 3-0 lead. Premier Holding Fighters made their presence felt in the second and third chukkers by converting one goal in each chukker to reduce the margin to 3-2.

Remington Stars then slammed in three more goals in the third and fourth chukkers to havea healthy 6-2 lead while Premier Holding Fighters struck one, thus Remington Stars win theencounter by 6-4.5.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Basel Lead Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan keen to strengthen trade and economic t ..

Azerbaijan keen to strengthen trade and economic ties with Pakistan: Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Voting right to overseas Pakistanis victory of dem ..

Voting right to overseas Pakistanis victory of democracy, constitution: Governor ..

25 seconds ago
 Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

17 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to death in murder case

Man sentenced to death in murder case

26 seconds ago
 NAB request court to dismiss objections against fr ..

NAB request court to dismiss objections against freezing of accused assets

28 seconds ago
 22 dens of illegal hunters demolished

22 dens of illegal hunters demolished

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.