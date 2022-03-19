UrduPoint.com

Polo Super League: Remington Stars Triumphant

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Remington Stars carved out thrilling 7-6.5 triumph over Platinum Homes Tigers in the Tower 21 Polo Super League match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday

Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day from Remington Stars as he played outstanding polo and contributed with four fabulous goals while Bilal Hayat Noon banged in a brace and Basel Faisal Khokhar struck one. From Platinum Homes Tigers, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi fired in five goals while Aleem Tiwana scored one goal.

Remington Stars dominated the match right from the word go as they slammed in two goals each against one each by Platinum Homes Tigers in the first and second chukkers respectively to have 4-2 lead. The third chukker was then dominated by Platinum Homes Tigers, who struck two goals against one by Remington Stars to make it 4-5. Both the teams converted two goals each in the fourth and last chukker with Remington Stars winning the match by 7-6.5.

