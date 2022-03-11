Polo Super League: Two matches on Saturday

UrduPoint.com

Two important matches of the Tower 21 Polo Super League will be played tomorrow Saturday here at the Lahore Polo Club ground

In the first match of the day, Remington stars will vie against ZS Lions at 3:00 pm while in the second match of the day, Zacky Reapers will compete against The Eagles at 4:00 pm.

Lahore Polo Club Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan said that the league is being sponsored by Tower 21, and the club is grateful to the sponsors and Tower 21 CEO Hamza Raza Malik for the generous support for this polo league."More exciting and challenging matches will be played in the league and the final will be contested on March 27."

